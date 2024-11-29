Is Aditya Pancholi an abusive husband? Zarina Wahab sets the record straight

Mumbai: In a recent interview, Zarina Wahab addressed long-standing rumours surrounding her husband, actor Aditya Pancholi, and the allegations of abuse that have surfaced over the years.

The actress, who has been married to Pancholi for several decades, took the opportunity to set the record straight, dismissing the claims as baseless and untrue. When asked about abuse allegations made by Aditya’s ex-girlfriends, Pooja Bedi and Kangana Ranaut, Zarina strongly defended her husband, stating that he has never been an abusive husband.

She told Lehren Retro, “He has never been an abusive husband. He is such a sweetheart. Ulta mai maar du use. But he is very sweet. His girlfriends accused him of these things because they didn’t get what they wanted.”

For the unversed, in 1993, Aditya was involved in a highly publicized affair with Pooja Bedi, the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi. While the two were open about their relationship, it came to an abrupt end after Pooja’s maid filed a formal complaint accusing Aditya of sexual abuse.

In 2004, Aditya was rumoured to be dating actress Kangana Ranaut. Their relationship was marked by public disputes, and Kangana later accused Pancholi of physical abuse. In response, Aditya claimed that he was financially mistreated by Kangana during their time together.

In the same interview, Wahab opened up about Aditya’s affairs, revealing that she never confronted him about them. She acknowledged being aware of his relationships but chose to overlook them. For her, what truly mattered was how he treated her when they were at home.

She explained, “I was always aware of Nirmal (Aditya’s real name)’s affairs, but I never questioned him. I only cared about how he treated me when he was home. I ignored asking him questions because it would have made him fearless. I was completely prepared for him to have affairs.”

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi, who met on the sets of the film “Kalank Ka Tika,” got married in 1986.