Is Google Maps Misdirecting Users in India? Here’s Why

India’s most popular navigation app, Google Maps, is facing growing scrutiny following a series of fatal accidents attributed to errors in its directions. A recent call for homegrown alternatives has emerged, with Indian politician Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade urging the country’s Parliament to support local navigation technologies. Gopchade blamed Google Maps for several fatal incidents, stating that “incidents due to Google Maps errors in India are becoming a more and more serious issue.”

Fatal Accidents Linked to Google Maps Directions

The recent deaths of five individuals, including a tragic November 2024 accident in Uttar Pradesh and an October 2023 crash in Kerala, have drawn attention to the flaws in Google Maps’ navigation system in India. In Uttar Pradesh, three men died after their car veered off an under-construction bridge, while in Kerala, two doctors lost their lives when they followed Google Maps’ directions, which led them to a river instead of a road.

Other incidents involving misdirections from Google Maps in India include cars ending up in canals, flights of stairs, and even stranded in forests. Despite being the most-used navigation app in the country, the inconsistent quality of data has led to increased concerns about its accuracy.

Challenges of Mapping Roads in India

Geospatial technology experts believe that these issues are not unique to Google Maps, but reflect systemic challenges in mapping Indian roads. Muskan Thareja, a geospatial expert, explained that the lack of standardized road names and house numbers across India makes it difficult for any navigation app to offer precise directions. “Some houses have a house number, but the majority do not,” Thareja noted.

Google Maps’ Efforts to Improve Navigation in India

In response to these challenges, Google has been working on several features to enhance the accuracy and reliability of Maps in India. Lalitha Ramani, Google Maps India’s general manager, mentioned that the company has introduced voice navigation, transliterated directions in multiple languages, and other features like road incident reporting, weather-related alerts, and AI models to estimate road widths.

Google Maps has mapped over 7 million kilometers of roads and 300 million buildings across India. The company has also collaborated with local partners, including government agencies, to improve its data and has introduced Street View in more than 3,000 Indian cities.

Homegrown Alternatives Gain Traction

While Google Maps remains the dominant player in the Indian navigation space, homegrown alternatives like MapmyIndia and Ola Maps are gaining ground. MapmyIndia, which has mapped nearly as many roads as Google Maps, is reportedly the market leader in providing navigation services to car manufacturers. In a bold move, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced in July 2024 that the company had transitioned to its own in-house navigation platform, Ola Maps, to reduce costs and improve routing accuracy.

The Need for Collaboration Between Google and Local Authorities

Despite the ongoing issues with Google Maps, experts argue that the app should not bear sole responsibility for the navigation errors. Arnav Gupta, a product engineer, stated that much of the responsibility falls on local government agencies to ensure that data is accurate and up-to-date.

In many countries, including Singapore and London, local transport authorities work closely with Google to improve the accuracy of navigation systems. Experts recommend a similar approach for India to enhance the safety and reliability of navigation apps.

Conclusion: The Future of Navigation in India

As India’s reliance on digital navigation grows, so do concerns about safety and accuracy. Google’s efforts to improve its mapping system in India are commendable, but the country’s complex and dynamic road networks present significant challenges. With homegrown alternatives like Ola Maps and MapmyIndia on the rise, the future of navigation in India may involve greater competition and collaboration between global and local players.