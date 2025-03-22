Islam’s Rapid Growth: The Fastest-Spreading Religion by 2060

The Muslim population is growing rapidly worldwide. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, by the year 2060, the global Muslim population is expected to increase by 70%, surpassing the 3 billion marks. This rapid growth makes Islam the fastest-growing religion in the world.

Muslim Population Growth in Canada

The study indicates that Canada’s Muslim population will triple by 2030, rising from 940,000 in 2010 to 2.7 million. This would make up 6.6% of Canada’s total population.

Similarly, in the United States, the number of Muslim children aged 0-4 years is expected to surge from 200,000 in 2010 to 650,000 in the coming years, reflecting a significant increase.

India to Remain a Hindu-Majority Nation

Despite the global surge in the Muslim population, India and Nepal will continue to be Hindu-majority nations. In 2010, 80% of India’s population identified as Hindu, and by 2050, Hindus are expected to remain the majority at 77%.

By 2050, India will account for 18% of the world’s population, with Hindus comprising 15% of the global population. The worldwide Hindu population is expected to reach 1 billion to 1.4 billion in the next 25 years.

Islam: The Fastest Growing Religion

According to Pew Research, Islam is currently the fastest-growing religion in the world. By 2060, Muslims are projected to become the largest religious group globally.

The study highlights key factors driving this growth, including:

A high percentage of young Muslims

A high fertility rate among Muslim families

among Muslim families Religious conversions contributing to the rise

By 2060, the global population is estimated to grow by 32%, whereas the Muslim population will increase by 70%, which is double the global average.