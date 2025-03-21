Pakistan Calls Torkham Border Opening Temporary, Seeks Permanent Solution with Afghanistan

Islamabad: Ongoing Discussions for a Long-Term Agreement

Pakistan has clarified that the reopening of the Torkham border is only a temporary measure, as further discussions are planned with Afghanistan to establish a permanent system for the border’s operation.

Torkham Border Reopens After a Month-Long Closure

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham reopened after being closed for almost a month due to rising tensions over Afghan forces constructing facilities near the disputed border. The reopening follows mutual consultations between both nations, as per media reports.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office: Temporary Arrangement Until April 15

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, the current border arrangement will remain in place until April 15.

“This arrangement at Torkham has been agreed upon through mutual consultations, and it is a positive development. By April 15, further negotiations will take place to establish a permanent system for seamless border operations,” he stated, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan Demands Guarantees Against Unauthorized Border Constructions

Pakistan has emphasized the need for permanent guarantees from Afghanistan that it will not construct any structures along the border without prior consultation.

If the issues are not resolved by April 15, Pakistan has not ruled out another closure of the Torkham border.

Rising Tensions and Border Clashes

The Torkham trade route was closed on February 21, severely impacting trade and movement between the two nations.

On March 4, negotiations to reopen the crossing failed, leading to an exchange of fire between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters.

These clashes resulted in several casualties, including armed personnel and civilians.

Torkham is one of the most crucial trade crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Economic Impact: $72 Million in Losses

Pakistani officials revealed that the border closure halted all trade activities, including transit trade, causing an estimated loss of $72 million to Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, Afghan traders and investors have voiced concerns over financial setbacks caused by the closure, urging both governments to separate trade from political conflicts.

“Trade should not fall victim to politics. Ports worldwide operate freely and should not face restrictions,” said Ghulam Mustafa Rahimi, an Afghan official from the Nangarhar Chamber of Commerce and Investment Secretariat, as reported by TOLO News.

Looking Ahead: Will the Border Remain Open?

With April 15 set as a crucial deadline, all eyes are on the ongoing negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan to determine whether a permanent border operation framework can be achieved.