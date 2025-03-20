Protests Intensify in Sindh Over Pakistan’s Canal Project on Indus River

Protests continue to escalate across Pakistan’s Sindh province, with rallies being held against the federal government’s controversial plan to construct six canals on the Indus River. The ongoing protests reflect widespread opposition from local farmers, political parties, and civil society organizations who argue that the project threatens the province’s water resources and agricultural livelihood.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Leads Rally Against Canal Project

On Thursday, the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) organized a major rally from the old campus of the University of Sindh to the Hyderabad Press Club, demanding that the federal government halt the canal project. The protesters, consisting of farmers, activists, students, and local residents, voiced their concerns about the potential environmental and economic impact of the project.

SCA President Zainul Abideen Shah, addressing the large crowd at the press club, reiterated the group’s strong opposition to the Cholistan Canal and other similar projects. Shah stated, “The five million people of Sindh consider the Cholistan Canal and other such canal projects as a threat to their existence,” adding that the country’s reservoirs do not have enough water to support the construction of additional canals.

Political Parties and Activists Join the Protests

In addition to the SCA, several political parties, including the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), have joined the protests. On Thursday, the QAT led a rally in Tandojam, Sindh, to oppose the canal projects and corporate farming. Party president Ayaz Latif Palijo accused the government of handing over Sindh to the land mafia and warned that the canal projects would deprive the province of its vital water resources.

Also Read: European Reactions Mixed After Trump-Putin Call on Ukraine Peace Efforts

Palijo, in his previous speeches, has condemned the Cholistan Canal project as an “attack on Sindh” that would devastate the province’s agricultural landscape, displace millions, and worsen poverty.

Growing Protests Across Sindh

The protests have spread throughout Sindh, with various activist groups and political parties organizing demonstrations. In Nawabshah city, activists from the Jeay Sindh Mahaz took to the streets, warning that they would block roads if the canal project is not canceled. Other groups have described the canal project as “anti-people” and a “violation of Sindh’s rights,” calling on the federal government to respect the province’s water needs.

Activists and opposition leaders argue that the canal project is not just an environmental issue but also a matter of Sindh’s survival, as the region’s economy is heavily dependent on the Indus River for agricultural irrigation.

Calls to Cancel Canal Projects

The protests are continuing to grow, with citizens demanding that the government abandon the canal construction plans. Across Sindh, slogans calling to “let the water flow” echo the concerns that these projects will further exacerbate water scarcity and lead to economic devastation for local farmers.

As the protests intensify, the Sindh government’s resistance to the canal projects is becoming a focal point for political discourse in Pakistan, with activists and political leaders continuing to call for a reevaluation of the federal government’s approach to water distribution and resource management in the country.