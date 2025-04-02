Israel Expands Military Operation in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Tel Aviv: Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Wednesday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are expanding their military operation against Hamas in Gaza. The operation comes as part of Israel’s ongoing campaign to increase pressure on Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

Katz confirmed that additional military divisions have been deployed to the region following extensive overnight strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. According to reports, the IDF aims to “clear areas of terrorists and infrastructure,” while also securing additional territory for Israel’s security zones.

IDF Operation ‘Strength and Sword’ Intensified

Katz emphasized the goal of Operation ‘Strength and Sword,’ which is primarily focused on freeing hostages and weakening Hamas’ hold on Gaza. He shared on social media, stating, “The goal is to increase pressure for the return of all the hostages in the face of Hamas’ refusal.” He further added that expanding the operation would apply greater pressure on Hamas militants and the civilian population in Gaza, working toward the “defeat of Hamas.”

The military operation is focused on multiple strategic locations, including Rafah and Khan Younis, where IDF ground troops had previously not been deployed. The IDF had earlier issued evacuation warnings for these areas, signaling the intensification of their ground and air offensive.

IDF’s Continued Commitment to Hostage Release

Defense Minister Katz reiterated Israel’s main objective—bringing all hostages back home. He warned Hamas that if they continue to refuse the release of the hostages, they would face escalating territorial losses and intensified attacks on militant infrastructure until Hamas is “completely defeated.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has accused Hamas of continuing to provoke war, refusing to release hostages, and maintaining its oppressive control over Gaza citizens. Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, criticized Hamas for ignoring the will of the Gaza population, claiming that the militant group is solely focused on prolonging the conflict.

Renewal of Israeli Military Strikes

The escalation comes after a resumption of Israeli military strikes on Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that had been in place since January 19. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the offensive resumed after Hamas rejected offers to extend the ceasefire agreement.

Ongoing Tensions and Uncertain Future

As the operation continues, Israel remains determined to put an end to Hamas’ control in Gaza, citing the security of its citizens and the need to bring back hostages as critical national priorities. The situation remains volatile, with both military and diplomatic efforts intensifying as the conflict continues to unfold.