Court Defers Bail Plea of Zafar Ali, President of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, to April 4

Sambhal: Bail Hearing Postponed Due to Absence of Case Diary The court has deferred the hearing on the bail application of Zafar Ali, the president of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, to April 4, due to the unavailability of the case diary. Zafar Ali was arrested on March 23 in connection with the November 24 flare-up during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Mosque.

Previous Bail Rejections and Legal Proceedings

Initially, Ali’s bail plea was set for hearing on March 27. However, the Additional District Judge (ADJ-II) Court in Chandausi rejected his interim bail application and set April 2 as the date for hearing the regular bail request. On the scheduled hearing day, the defense counsel requested interim bail, citing the absence of the case diary, but the court dismissed the plea.

Defense and Prosecution Arguments

Hariom Prakash Saini, the Additional District Government Advocate, argued that since the interim bail had been previously rejected, the new plea should be dismissed as well. The court sided with the prosecution’s argument and dismissed the interim bail request, instructing the prosecution to present the case diary on April 4.

Charges and Allegations

Zafar Ali was arrested after being questioned regarding his involvement in the violence during the protests, which erupted over the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Several serious charges have been leveled against Ali, including rioting, obstructing public servants, and promoting enmity between different groups based on religion. The charges stem from a broader investigation into the violence that led to multiple casualties and injuries during the protests.

Political and Legal Reactions

Ali has vehemently denied the charges, claiming that he has been framed. His elder brother, Tahir Ali, accused the police of intentionally sending Zafar Ali to jail before he could provide his testimony to the judicial panel investigating the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government had set up a panel to investigate the violent incidents, which involved the deaths of four individuals and left several others injured. The Shahi Jama Masjid has been at the heart of a major controversy, as a petition claims it could be the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Key Details on Legal Process and Next Steps

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 4, where the court will review the case diary and decide on Zafar Ali’s bail application. The ongoing investigation continues to draw attention due to the sensitive nature of the charges and the political tensions surrounding the case.