Congress Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill: A Major Clash in Parliament

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi led a crucial meeting with the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is set to be tabled in Parliament today. The meeting, held to strategize the Congress Party’s approach to the bill, was attended by key party leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, K. Suresh, and others.

Congress MPs Raise Concerns Over Waqf Amendment Bill

During the meeting, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram voiced his concerns about the bill, stating, “This is a matter of faith and it involves voluntary donations for religious purposes.” He emphasized the sensitivity of the issue and called on the government to respect these sensitivities. Chidambaram further criticized the government’s approach, suggesting that the ruling party was trying to pass the bill solely due to its majority in the House, without adequately considering its impact on the people.

Chidambaram also warned that the government’s actions were politically motivated to cater to its core voter base, which may not fully understand the complexities of the Waqf land issue. “They are likely to get away with it because they have a majority,” he added.

Protest by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Ahead of the parliamentary discussion, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest at Makar Dwar against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Sporting a black kurta and holding a placard reading “Reject Waqf Bill,” Pratapgarhi voiced his opposition to the bill, reflecting the party’s discontent with the proposed amendments.

Opposition Unity Against the Waqf Amendment Bill

K. Suresh, another Congress MP, confirmed that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, stands united in opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. “The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose it,” Suresh stated. He also mentioned that INDIA bloc leaders had unanimously decided to reject the bill during a meeting held the previous day.

Criticism from Samajwadi Party and Other Opposition Leaders

Khaleequr Rahman, a Congress leader, accused the Union government of pursuing the Waqf Amendment Bill in an unconstitutional manner, adding to the growing chorus of discontent. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also reiterated his party’s strong opposition, calling the bill and its amendments “dictatorial and unconstitutional.” Yadav stressed the importance of discussions to help the public understand the broader implications of the bill, despite the ruling party’s majority in Parliament.

Key Opposition Arguments

The primary opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, have raised several issues with the Waqf Amendment Bill. These concerns include potential overreach by the government in managing waqf properties and the bill’s perceived lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders. Opposition members argue that the bill’s provisions are politically motivated and could infringe upon the rights of communities managing waqf properties.

As the Waqf Amendment Bill heads to Parliament, the debate over its implications is intensifying. The Congress Party, along with other opposition parties, remains firmly against the bill, accusing the government of attempting to pass the legislation in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. The outcome of this legislative battle will significantly impact the future administration of waqf properties in India.