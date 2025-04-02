Rahul Gandhi Joins High-Stakes Protest at Jantar Mantar: Will Telangana’s Reservation Bill Pass?

Telangana’s Demand for 42% BC Reservation Gains Momentum as Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join a major protest organized by Telangana’s Backward Classes associations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday. The protest calls for the implementation of a crucial bill passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly, which seeks to increase the reservation for backward classes from the current 23% to 42%.

This move is part of an ongoing effort to secure greater rights and opportunities for the backward classes in Telangana. The proposed bill, which was passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly on March 17, requires parliamentary ratification, as the proposed 42% reservation exceeds the 50% cap set by the Supreme Court for total reservations.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Participate in the Protest

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with several other prominent political figures, is also expected to attend the protest in Delhi. The support for this cause has garnered widespread attention, with Telangana Congress leaders, including State Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, joining the protest. Many other Telangana ruling party MLAs and ministers are already in Delhi to support the demand for increased backward class reservations.

The protest is aimed at securing parliamentary approval for the bill, which not only increases the reservation for backward classes in educational institutions and government jobs but also includes rural and urban local body elections.

Significance of the Telangana Reservation Bill and the Caste Survey

The Telangana Reservation Bill proposes a 42% quota for Backward Classes, 18% for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 10% for Scheduled Tribes (ST). This move is part of the state’s broader plan to implement reservations based on the results of a recent caste survey conducted in Telangana. The state is now the third in India, after Karnataka and Bihar, to conduct such a survey to assess caste-based population data.

Telangana’s goal is to become the first state to implement reservations based on caste survey data. With the bill’s passage, the state aims to push the overall reservation cap to 70%, which would require approval from the Union government.

Rahul Gandhi’s Support for the Bill and Caste Census

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly supported the bill, calling it “revolutionary.” He also emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure that the backward classes across India receive their due rights.

Following the passage of the bill, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a meeting to discuss the issue and seek the Union government’s support. Revanth also proposed meetings with representatives from the Congress, BJP, BRS, CPI, and AIMIM to ensure bipartisan support for the bill.

Key Details of the Protest and Reservation Bill:

Event: Protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, for Telangana’s Backward Class Reservation Bill

Protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, for Telangana’s Backward Class Reservation Bill Date: Wednesday (date of protest)

Wednesday (date of protest) Key Participants: Rahul Gandhi, CM A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana MLAs and Ministers

Rahul Gandhi, CM A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana MLAs and Ministers Key Demand: Parliamentary approval for a 42% reservation for backward classes in Telangana

Parliamentary approval for a 42% reservation for backward classes in Telangana Context: The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a bill proposing a 42% reservation for BCs, 18% for SCs, and 10% for STs, surpassing the 50% reservation cap.

As the protest gains national attention, the future of reservation policies in Telangana and India will hinge on the Union government’s response to this significant demand from the state’s backward classes community.