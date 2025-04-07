Israel Reveals Hamas-Iran Link: $500 Million Request for October 7 Attack

Israel has unveiled an intelligence document that reveals a direct financial and operational link between Hamas and Iran, detailing a request for $500 million to fund the terrorist group’s plans for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The intelligence report was shared by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on the social media platform X, marking the first public disclosure of the findings.

The document, reportedly found in the tunnels of senior Hamas officials in Gaza, sheds light on the close relationship between Iran and key Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif. Katz emphasized that the discovery of this document proves Iran’s active support for Hamas’ plan to destroy Israel.

Hamas Requesting $500 Million From Iran’s Quds Force

According to the intelligence material, Hamas made a request to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically to the Quds Force, for $20 million per month over two years. The total amount Hamas sought was $500 million, aimed at supporting its operations to “uproot this monstrous entity” and “end this dark period in the history of our nation,” as stated in the document.

Katz explained that the document also shows how Hossein Akbari Izadi, head of the IRGC’s Palestinian department, assured Hamas of continued financial and operational support, despite Iran’s ongoing economic struggles. Izadi affirmed Iran’s commitment to opposing Israel and the United States as a strategic priority.

Iran’s Role in the “Axis of Terror”

Israel’s Defence Minister has repeatedly asserted that Iran is at the core of a broader “axis of terror” in the Middle East, with its support extending beyond Gaza to other regions like Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, where Iran backs various proxy groups. Katz reaffirmed Israel’s stance that it would take all necessary actions to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and would continue to target its terror proxies until the so-called “Iranian axis of evil” is dismantled.

Hamas’ October 7 Attack: A Deadly Assault

The October 7 attack launched by Hamas against southern Israel resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 hostages. As of now, 59 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, with 35 of them feared dead. This attack marked an unprecedented escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, drawing international condemnation and leading to further tensions in the region.

Growing Discontent in Gaza

In the wake of the ongoing conflict, discontent within Gaza is reportedly increasing. Protests against Hamas have surfaced in northern Gaza, with demonstrators chanting slogans such as “Hamas are terrorists” and “Hamas are garbage.” Despite Hamas’ crackdown on these protests, the growing unrest among Gaza’s residents underscores the broader frustration with the group’s leadership.

Israel’s Efforts to Combat Terrorism and Regional Instability

As Israel continues to combat Hamas and its proxies, the recent revelations about Iran’s support further escalate tensions in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently visiting the United States for talks with former President Donald Trump and other officials, reportedly focusing on the war in Gaza, trade relations, and regional security concerns.

With the situation in Gaza showing no signs of de-escalation, Israel’s ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent Iranian influence in the region remain at the forefront of its national security strategy.