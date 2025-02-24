Israel to Maintain ‘Indefinite’ Military Presence in Syria’s Mount Hermon and Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would maintain an indefinite military presence at the peak of Mount Hermon and within the buffer zone along the Syrian border to safeguard its settlements. Speaking at an officers’ course graduation ceremony in Holon, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of this military strategy to protect Israeli territories and counter any potential threats.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to be stationed at Mount Hermon and the buffer zone, which is located between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria. Netanyahu made it clear that this presence will remain indefinitely to ensure the security of Israel.

Call for Demilitarization of Southern Syria

Netanyahu urged Syria’s new government to implement a full demilitarization of southern Syria, particularly in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and As-Suwayda. He stressed that Israel would not allow any forces affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group, or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus.

Israel’s Strategic Military Move Following Bashar al-Assad’s Government Fall

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel deployed ground forces into the demilitarized buffer zone. This zone, monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) under the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement, lies between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syrian territory. Israel subsequently captured the Syrian-controlled side of Mount Hermon, further solidifying its military presence in the region.

Lebanese President Urges US Support Amid Tensions

In related regional developments, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for continued US support for the Lebanese army, particularly in southern Lebanon. During a meeting with a US congressional delegation in Beirut, Aoun urged the US to pressure Israel to complete its withdrawal from five remaining points it occupies in southern Lebanon. The call for support aims to bolster Lebanon’s national security in the face of mounting tensions in the region.

As Israel strengthens its presence in the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, the ongoing geopolitical dynamics between Israel, Syria, and Lebanon continue to shape the security landscape of the Middle East.