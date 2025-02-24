Air Force Base in Bangladesh Attacked, Several Injured in Violent Clashes

In a shocking display of lawlessness in Bangladesh, an Air Force Base in Cox’s Bazar was ambushed by several miscreants on the southeast coast of the country. This violent attack occurred under the interim government led by Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, further highlighting the escalating unrest in the nation.

Miscreants Launch Attack Near Air Force Base

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, the attackers came from Samity Para, an area adjacent to the Air Force base. The Bangladesh Air Force swiftly responded and is currently taking necessary action to address the situation.

Local media outlets report that several individuals were injured during the violent clashes when air force personnel opened fire on the protestors around 11:30 AM local time. The violence erupted after the Deputy Commissioner instructed locals to vacate the Air Force area and relocate to the Khurushkul Housing Project.

Growing Unrest in Bangladesh Following Political Turmoil

This attack marks another chapter in the escalating unrest that has gripped Bangladesh since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted in August 2024. The political instability has led to an increase in violence, including the brutal killing of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Mohammad Babul Mia, last week.

Top BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu voiced his concerns about the interim government, stating, “Under the interim government, workers have been killed, and leaders of political parties have been killed. The culprits must be brought under the law without delay. Otherwise, dissatisfaction will grow among the people and political activists.”

Violent Clashes Continue Across Bangladesh

Earlier this month, violent clashes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) left over 100 students injured. The unrest has triggered widespread outrage throughout Bangladesh, with many citizens calling for the resignation of Chief Advisor Yunus. The surge in violence, including attacks on minorities, has caused increasing concern and unrest across the country.

As the violence continues to rise, Bangladesh faces mounting pressure for a resolution to the ongoing crisis and for accountability from the interim government.