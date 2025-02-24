Protest Against Rising Sexual Violence Escalates in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, protests erupted on Sunday as students voiced their outrage over the government’s failure to address the alarming rise in sexual violence against women and children. The protests took place at several prominent educational institutions across Dhaka, including Jagannath University, Eden College, Government Titumir College, the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), and BRAC University.

Chanting Slogans and Calling for Immediate Action

Students marched through the streets, demanding immediate action from the government. They chanted powerful slogans such as “Wake up government!”, “End the silence, punish the rapists!”, “Stop the violence, protect women!”, and “Hang the rapists!” The protesters called for accountability and criticized the administration’s failure to curb the increasing incidents of sexual violence.

Calls for Resignation of Home Affairs Adviser

The protests intensified as students demanded the resignation of Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser. Citing the government’s inability to prevent the growing number of rape cases, the students expressed their concern over what they described as an alarming level of lawlessness in the country.

Fear and Anxiety Among Students in Dhaka

Samiha Chowdhury, a student at a university in Dhaka, shared her fear about the surge in sexual violence. “With rape cases surging, we are afraid to step outside. Even going to university feels unsafe. We want immediate action from the government,” she said, reflecting the sentiment of many students who feel unsafe in their daily lives.

Rising Statistics of Sexual Violence in Bangladesh

According to a recent report by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, sexual violence against women and children has reached concerning levels. The report, titled “Statistics of Violence Against Women and Girl Children: September 2024,” highlighted a significant increase in incidents of sexual violence, with several victims taking their own lives as a result. The report revealed that five girls and nine women committed suicide after being victims of sexual violence. Additionally, there have been instances where perpetrators of crime killed their victims.

In subsequent reports, including “Statistics of Violence Against Women and Girl Child: October 2024,” and media monitoring reports from December 2024 and January 2025, the figures continued to rise. In January 2025 alone, 205 women and girls were subjected to violence, up from 163 cases in December.

Government Under Fire for Ineffective Law Enforcement

As sexual violence cases continue to surge, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad condemned the rising incidents of violence and questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement in the country. The group has called for stronger action from the government to address this growing crisis.

Also Read: Saudi Authorities Warn Against Selfie Trend in Makkah and Madinah, Call It ‘Tourist Behavior’

With protests and public outcry intensifying, the government is facing increasing pressure to take decisive measures to combat sexual violence and ensure the safety of women and children in Bangladesh.