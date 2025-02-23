Saudi Authorities Warn Against Selfie Trend in Makkah and Madinah, Call It ‘Tourist Behavior’

Dubai: The practice of taking photos and selfies at Islam’s two holiest mosques, once considered inappropriate, has now become commonplace due to the widespread use of smartphones. For many Muslims, the pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and with the rapid advancements in technology and high-speed internet in Saudi Arabia, these sacred moments are increasingly being recorded and shared instantly.

Selfie Trend During Worship

The growing trend of taking selfies has led to an increase in video recordings at significant religious sites. Pilgrims can often be seen capturing themselves walking around the Kaaba, posing near the Mount of Safa and Marwa in Makkah, or standing against the backdrop of the green dome of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. However, filming and photography during tawaf—the circumambulation of the Kaaba—have drawn criticism for obstructing others performing Umrah. Many scholars and pilgrims view this behavior as disrespectful and akin to a tourist activity rather than an act of devotion.

Saudi Authorities Issue Caution

The Saudi government has repeatedly urged pilgrims to focus on worship instead of being preoccupied with photography. Authorities have called on visitors to respect the sanctity of the holy mosques and maintain proper decorum while taking photos. In previous advisories, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also cautioned against capturing images of other worshippers without their consent, emphasizing privacy concerns.

Also Read: No Children Allowed for Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia Announces Major Changes and New Visa Policies: Check Full Details

Privacy and Legal Consequences

Unawareness of Saudi Arabia’s cybercrime law can sometimes land visitors in trouble. According to Article 3 of the law, taking photos that infringe on others’ privacy and sharing them publicly can lead to a one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to SAR 500,000. Over the years, several pilgrims have been arrested for violating these regulations, including some Indian pilgrims who took photos inside the Haram holding the Indian tricolor and a poster of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

With authorities continuing to raise awareness, pilgrims are being reminded to prioritize their spiritual experience over photography and to adhere to the religious and legal guidelines while visiting the holy sites.