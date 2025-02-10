No Children Allowed for Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia Announces Major Changes and New Visa Policies: Check Full Details

In a major development for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2025, Saudi Arabia has announced significant changes to the rules and regulations surrounding the holy journey. Among the key changes is the decision to prohibit children from accompanying pilgrims to the holy sites due to safety concerns. Additionally, the country has updated its visa policies, making it more restrictive for people coming from certain nations.

No Children Allowed for Hajj 2025

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that children will no longer be allowed to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage starting in 2025. The ministry stated that this decision was made to protect children from the potential dangers associated with overcrowding, a recurring issue during the pilgrimage, which sees millions of people converge in Mecca and surrounding areas.

“This step has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to mitigate any potential harm during the Hajj pilgrimage,” the Ministry explained. This policy change highlights the government’s commitment to improving the safety of all pilgrims, especially in such a densely packed environment.

The ministry also announced that priority will be given to first-time pilgrims for Hajj 2025, offering them the opportunity to experience the sacred journey.

Hajj Registration and Package Sales Begin

The registration process for Hajj 2025 has officially begun. Saudi citizens and residents can now register through the Nusuk app or the official online portal. As part of the registration, pilgrims must verify their details and register any companions who will be joining them for the pilgrimage.

In an effort to streamline the process, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized the importance of preparing well before the commencement of Hajj package sales. These packages, available through the Nusuk app, offer various options for pilgrims, including the flexibility to pay for the Hajj package in three instalments for domestic pilgrims.

New Visa Rules for Hajj Pilgrims

In another significant shift, Saudi Arabia has announced new visa regulations, impacting people from 14 countries, including India, Indonesia, and Pakistan. From February 1, individuals from these nations will only be eligible for single-entry visas to Saudi Arabia, aimed at curbing the practice of unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages.

The change comes after a growing number of people with multiple-entry visas would enter the country during the Hajj season and undertake the pilgrimage without proper registration, contributing to overcrowding at pilgrimage sites.

The countries affected by this new rule include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has indefinitely suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from these nations. Under the new visa rule, citizens from these countries can only apply for a single-entry visa, valid for 30 days.

Ensuring a Smooth and Safe Hajj Experience

These changes are part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance the safety, security, and overall experience of Hajj pilgrims. By regulating the flow of visitors more carefully and prioritizing first-time pilgrims, the government aims to alleviate overcrowding and ensure that every individual can safely complete the pilgrimage.

As the 2025 Hajj season draws closer, pilgrims are advised to stay updated on the latest guidelines and registration procedures. The new rules are expected to have a significant impact on the overall pilgrimage experience, but they also reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving safety and maintaining the sanctity of this important religious event.