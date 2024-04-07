Middle East

Israeli army kills senior Hamas official: Spokesperson

Israeli military has announced that a senior internal security official of Hamas was killed in its recent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Yousuf
Gaza: Israeli military has announced that a senior internal security official of Hamas was killed in its recent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media platform X on Saturday that the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service killed the official who sought to carry out major operations in Gaza and planned attacks in Israeli territory.

He added that Akram Abdul Rahman Hussein Salama held several high-ranking positions in Hamas and affiliated internal apparatus and was killed Wednesday by fighter jets.

The man was sought after for planning and carrying out major attacks against the Israeli military and in Israeli territories, the statement added.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

