ISRO conducts flight acceptance test of CE20 cryogenic engine for LVM3-M6 mission

New Delhi: ISRO Completes Successful Hot Testing of Cryogenic Engine for LVM3-M6 Mission the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting the flight acceptance hot testing of the CE20 cryogenic engine for the upcoming LVM3-M6 mission. This successful test marks an important step in the preparation for the mission, which is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

Hot Test of CE20 Cryogenic Engine: Key Developments

On March 14, 2025, ISRO successfully performed the flight acceptance hot testing of the cryogenic engine at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri. This test is a crucial part of the acceptance process for every mission involving cryogenic engines.

Traditionally, hot tests for the CE20 engine used in the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle were conducted at the High-Altitude Test (HAT) facility at IPRC, where vacuum conditions are simulated. These tests were limited to 25 seconds due to the complexity of the setup. However, for the first time, the cryogenic engine was tested for 100 seconds under non-vacuum conditions using an innovative Nozzle Protection System, a groundbreaking achievement in ISRO’s cryogenic technology.

Faster Delivery of Cryogenic Stages

This new testing method significantly reduces the setup time and effort required for the flight acceptance testing of the cryogenic engine, contributing to the faster delivery of cryogenic stages for space missions. The performance of the CE20 engine met all the test objectives, with the engine’s parameters closely matching the predictions throughout the entire duration of the test.

Integration into LVM3-M6 Mission

ISRO plans to integrate the tested CE20 engine into the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle for the LVM3-M6 mission, which is scheduled for later in 2025. This achievement further underscores ISRO’s growing capabilities in the realm of cryogenic technology.

ISRO’s Dedication to Cryogenic Technology

ISRO Chairman, Dr. V. Narayanan, highlighted the tremendous efforts of Indian scientists in developing cryogenic technology independently. He noted that many countries had initially denied India access to this technology, but through dedication and hard work, ISRO has now successfully developed three cryogenic stages, with the CE20 engine being one of the major advancements.

“Today, ISRO has achieved a technology that many countries do not possess. Cryogenic technology was once considered extremely difficult, but now, we have it in our hands,” Dr. Narayanan stated.

Successful Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and Other Milestones

In addition to the cryogenic engine testing, ISRO also confirmed the successful undocking of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission. This success places India among an elite group of four nations that have demonstrated the complex technology of satellite docking and undocking.

The SpaDeX mission, which was launched aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket from Sriharikota on December 30, 2024, saw the successful docking of two satellites, SDX-01 (Chaser) and SDX-02 (Target), on January 16, 2025. Following over 120 computer simulations, the undocking process was carried out flawlessly on March 13, 2025, marking another significant achievement for ISRO.