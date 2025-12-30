Hyderabad

IT Minister Sridhar Babu releases BITSAA Global Meet 2026 (BGM 2026) poster

BGM 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 9 to 11 January 2026, will bring together over 1,000 global leaders, including technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and policymakers from across the world.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana30 December 2025 - 14:10
Hyderabad: The Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, released the poster of BITSAA Global Meet 2026 (BGM 2026), the flagship triennial global alumni conclave of BITS Pilani, in the presence of Ms. Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM 2026, and Mr. Mayur Patnala, CEO of BGM 2026.

The conference will be inaugurated by Shri. Jishnu Dev Varma, the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana on 9th January 2026.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu will grace BGM 2026 as the Chief Guest on 10 January 2026. Shri. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology and Science is the Keynote Speaker and Shri. Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank is Special invitee, reinforcing the event’s stature and its focus on innovation, leadership, and global collaboration.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
