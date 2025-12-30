IT Minister Sridhar Babu releases BITSAA Global Meet 2026 (BGM 2026) poster

Hyderabad: The Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, released the poster of BITSAA Global Meet 2026 (BGM 2026), the flagship triennial global alumni conclave of BITS Pilani, in the presence of Ms. Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM 2026, and Mr. Mayur Patnala, CEO of BGM 2026.

BGM 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 9 to 11 January 2026, will bring together over 1,000 global leaders, including technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and policymakers from across the world.

The conference will be inaugurated by Shri. Jishnu Dev Varma, the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana on 9th January 2026.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu will grace BGM 2026 as the Chief Guest on 10 January 2026. Shri. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology and Science is the Keynote Speaker and Shri. Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank is Special invitee, reinforcing the event’s stature and its focus on innovation, leadership, and global collaboration.