JAC 12th Result 2025, jac.jharkhand.gov.in LIVE: Check Science, Commerce Results at jacresults.com, DigiLocker

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the JAC 12th Result 2025 for Science and Commerce streams today, May 31, 2025. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check their results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and on DigiLocker.

📌 JAC Class 12 Result 2025: Key Highlights

Result Declared On: May 31, 2025 at 11:30 AM

May 31, 2025 at 11:30 AM Streams Announced: Science and Commerce

Science and Commerce Official Websites: jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Other Platforms: DigiLocker, SMS

DigiLocker, SMS Board Exams Held: February 11 – March 4, 2025

📊 JAC 12th Science Result 2025: 79.26% Pass Percentage

A total of 98,634 students appeared for the Science stream examination. Out of these, 78,186 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 79.26%.

🔹 Division-Wise Breakdown:

First Division: 38,732 students

38,732 students Second Division: 19,383 students

19,383 students Third Division: 63 students

👧 Girls Outshine Boys in Science:

Girls Pass Percentage: 80.29%

80.29% Boys Pass Percentage: 78.47%

💼 JAC 12th Commerce Result 2025: 91.2% Students Pass

In the Commerce stream, 22,066 students appeared for the exam, and 20,285 passed, resulting in an impressive 91.2% pass rate.

🔹 Division-Wise Breakdown:

First Division: 12,829 students

12,829 students Second Division: 7,234 students

7,234 students Third Division: 222 students

👧 Girls Again Lead in Commerce:

Girls Pass Percentage: 95.05%

95.05% Boys Pass Percentage: 78.47%

📥 How to Check JAC 12th Result 2025 Online?

Students can check their JAC Class 12 results using the following steps:

✅ Through Official Websites:

Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the “Intermediate Result 2025” link Enter your roll number and registration number View and download the scorecard

✅ On DigiLocker:

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app Log in via mobile number or sign up using Aadhaar Go to Education > Jharkhand Academic Council Select “JAC Intermediate Examination 2025 – Science/Commerce” Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number Download your provisional mark sheet

📲 How to Get JAC Class 12 Result 2025 via SMS?

If websites are down, students can also use SMS to check results:

Format:

RESULT JAC12 RollCode RollNumber

Send to: 56263

Example: RESULT JAC12 84345 67201

📄 Mark Sheet Availability and Original Certificates

The mark sheets available online are provisional. Students are advised to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools in the coming days. Schools will announce the distribution schedule.

⚠️ Scrutiny and Supplementary Exams

Unhappy with your result? JAC will soon open the window for scrutiny (re-evaluation). Additionally, students who failed or want to improve scores can apply for the supplementary exams. Dates and guidelines will be shared shortly on the official website.

🏆 Comparison With Last Year’s Results

Year Science Pass % Commerce Pass % Overall 2024 72.70% 90.60% 85.48% 2025 79.26% 91.2% N/A

The pass percentage in Science has seen a notable improvement in 2025, indicating better performance than last year.

📣 Pro Tip: Bookmark the result page and keep your roll number and registration number handy for quick access.