Javed Akhtar Demands Strong Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai: In a bold and emotionally charged address at the Glorious Maharashtra Festival 2025, celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar called on the Central Government to take decisive and immediate action against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, including three Mumbaikars.

“Crackers on the Border Won’t Work Anymore”: Javed Akhtar to Government

Speaking with conviction, Javed Akhtar criticized the government’s conventional responses and urged for concrete, powerful action.

“This has happened not just once, but several times. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now,” he said.

He also took a direct jab at the Pakistani Army Chief, questioning his radical rhetoric and divisive ideology.

"Do something so that the mad Army chief there—no sensible person can make a speech like he does," Akhtar added.

Javed Akhtar Slams Pakistan’s Anti-Hindu, Anti-Kashmir Rhetoric

Akhtar expressed dismay over Pakistan’s religious extremism, pointing out the irony that the Army Chief disregards the rights of minorities in his own country.

“He says Hindus and Muslims are different communities. What about the Hindus living in Pakistan? Do they deserve no respect?” he asked.

He also denounced Pakistan’s false narrative on Kashmir, stressing the historical truth of the 1948 conflict.

“The locals in Kashmir fought off Pakistani attackers for 3 days before Indian forces arrived. This lie that India has occupied Kashmir must stop.”

Mumbai Victims Remembered: “They Were Looking for Peace, But Were Shot”

In a moving tribute, Javed Akhtar remembered Sanjay Lele, Atul Mone, and Hemant Joshi—the three Mumbai residents killed in the attack.

“They were looking for peace and happiness… In search of that, they visited Pahalgam. They were mercilessly shot there. This is nothing ordinary,” he said solemnly.

“I Have Seen My City Burn”: Javed Recalls Pakistan’s Role in Mumbai Terror

Sharing a personal anecdote, Akhtar recalled his visit to Lahore for a literary festival, where a Pakistani woman claimed Indians see all Pakistanis as terrorists.

“I told her I am from Mumbai. My city burned. And those who burned it came from your country, not from Sweden or Egypt. They roam freely in your streets.”

“Don’t Turn on Kashmiris”: Akhtar Urges Unity and Protection for All Indians

In a powerful closing message, Akhtar warned against internal division and violence, reminding Indians not to mirror Pakistan’s propaganda by mistreating Kashmiri students or citizens.