Secrets Behind Caste Census Unveiled: Revanth Reddy Warns Against Hidden Agendas

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday made a strong appeal to the Central government for a transparent, scientific, and inclusive approach to the upcoming caste census in India. Addressing the media at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Reddy laid out a detailed roadmap and offered Telangana’s experience as a model for the rest of the country.

Centre Must Clarify Caste Census Rules, Says Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy urged the Union government to first clarify the rules and parameters for conducting caste enumeration nationwide. He called for the formation of a cabinet sub-committee and a national committee of experts to oversee the process with participation from all state governments, political parties, and people’s organisations.

“Caste enumeration is like an X-ray for society,” Reddy stated. “It helps ensure that welfare schemes, funds, jobs, and opportunities reach the right communities.”

Telangana Sets Example with Comprehensive Caste Census

The Telangana government has already completed what it claims is India’s first caste census in nearly 100 years. Reddy highlighted that the process was carried out scientifically, constitutionally, and transparently, involving 1.5 lakh personnel, including administrative officials and data enumerators.

The survey included 57 constitutionally backed questions, and the collected data has been secured with complete confidentiality of personal information.

Also Read: Red Alert in Delhi: Heavy Rains Cause Deaths, Disrupt Flights and Daily Life

A National Effort Backed by Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Revanth credited Rahul Gandhi for initiating the demand for caste enumeration during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and celebrated the Central government’s agreement to proceed with the caste census.

“Whether the decision is due to pressure from the Pahalgam attack or upcoming Bihar elections, we welcome it,” he said, adding that Telangana is ready to share its experience with the Centre.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the start date of the national caste census and proceed in a manner that is transparent and politically neutral.

Assembly Resolutions and Dharna at Jantar Mantar

Revanth Reddy also noted that Telangana had already passed two key resolutions in the Assembly:

Immediate caste enumeration along with the national census Implementation of 42% reservations for weaker sections

These resolutions were followed by a one-day dharna at Jantar Mantar, supported by caste-based organisations, to exert pressure on the Centre.

Telangana Emerges as Role Model for Caste Enumeration

Calling it a landmark achievement, Reddy said Telangana’s caste census model—from top-level administration to grassroots enumerators—can guide the rest of the country.