Red Alert in Delhi: Heavy Rains Cause Deaths, Disrupt Flights and Daily Life

New Delhi: A sudden spell of heavy rain and dust storm wreaked havoc in the national capital on Friday, leading to the death of four family members in a tragic house collapse and causing widespread disruption across the city.

Four Killed in Dwarka House Collapse Due to Rain

In a devastating incident in Dwarka, a house collapsed after being struck by a fallen tree or structure weakened by rain. The victims included a mother and her three children, who were trapped under the debris. Local authorities rushed to the scene, but the family could not be saved in time.

According to initial reports, the collapse was triggered by structural instability worsened by the intense rainfall and wind. The tragic event has raised questions about the safety of buildings in low-lying and older parts of the city.

Delhi Weather Turns Hostile: Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi on Friday, warning of more severe weather conditions. Heavy downpour, gusty winds, and dust storms have caused significant distress to daily commuters and residents across the NCR region.

Several low-lying areas were inundated, and traffic jams were reported across major arterial roads including Dwarka, ITO, and Ring Road.

Air Travel Disrupted: Flights Cancelled and Diverted

In a major blow to air travelers, Air India confirmed that multiple flights to and from Delhi were either cancelled or diverted due to adverse weather conditions.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India stated:

“Due to dust storm and rain in Delhi, flights are being diverted. Flight operations will be adversely affected. We are doing our best to reduce disruptions.”

Passengers were advised to check flight status before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

Capital’s Infrastructure Tested Again by Rain

This sudden weather event has once again highlighted Delhi’s fragile urban infrastructure, especially when it comes to drainage systems and building safety in older neighborhoods. Authorities have launched emergency response operations and urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.