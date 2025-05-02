Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Waterlogging in Delhi; Government Promises Swift Response

New Delhi: Unseasonal heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging across various parts of Delhi on Friday morning, severely affecting traffic and raising concerns over the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Key Areas in Delhi Submerged After Early Morning Downpour

Major traffic arteries, including Minto Bridge, DND Flyway, ITO, Akshardham, and Sangam Vihar’s Neem Chowk Road, witnessed knee-deep water and traffic snarls, leaving thousands of commuters stranded or delayed during rush hour.

Despite the installation of pumping systems at some known trouble spots, such as Minto Bridge, a burst pipe contributed to partial flooding in the area, compounding the city’s drainage woes.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Conducts On-Ground Inspection

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma visited multiple affected sites at dawn to assess the waterlogging situation. Sharing his observations on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi… From 5:30 am onwards, I went to many places and took stock… At Minto Bridge, I saw that all the four pumps were working… A pipe had burst and I have been asked to supervise repairs.”

He further added that departments including PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and IFC are continuously engaged in drain-cleaning operations in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.

Also Read: Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares Defeating Hamas as Top War Objective

PWD Identifies Seven High-Risk Waterlogging Zones

This episode comes just days after the Public Works Department (PWD) released an official order on April 28, marking seven chronic waterlogging-prone areas in Delhi for pre-monsoon monitoring. These areas include:

Minto Bridge

Pul Prahladpur Underpass

Ring Road opposite WHO

Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road

Under Zakhira Flyover

Loni Road Golchakkar

Karala Kanjhawla

To prevent future flooding, the PWD has placed these sites under direct supervision of the Engineer-in-Chief, with designated officers made personally accountable. Disciplinary action has been warned in case of non-compliance or delays.

Delhi Government Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness

With the monsoon approaching, authorities are accelerating citywide efforts to clean and unclog drains, improve water evacuation systems, and deploy rapid-response teams in flood-prone zones.

Residents have been advised to plan extra commute time and stay updated on weather advisories as the city braces for more unpredictable weather events.