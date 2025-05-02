Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares Defeating Hamas as Top War Objective

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that defeating Hamas is Israel’s supreme objective, superseding even the rescue of hostages still held in Gaza. His statement marks a significant shift in priorities amid a prolonged and devastating conflict.

Netanyahu: “Victory Over Our Enemies” Is the Supreme Goal

Speaking during Israel’s 77th Independence Day ceremony, Netanyahu stated, “We have many goals in this war. We want to bring back all our hostages… But the war has a supreme objective, and this supreme objective is victory over our enemies.”

The statement appears to downgrade the previously equal priority of securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas.

Hostage Families Outraged by Shift in Priorities

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing most of the hostages’ families, strongly criticized Netanyahu’s remarks, accusing him of aligning with far-right elements in his coalition. The group pointed to pro-settler Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has repeatedly stated that releasing the hostages is “not the most important goal” and has called for Gaza to be reoccupied permanently.

Israeli Military Poised to Escalate Gaza Offensive

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated at a separate ceremony that the military is ready to deliver a “decisive blow” to Hamas. “We will use all the strength at our disposal, increase the pace of operations, and intensify the power,” he warned, hinting at an imminent escalation.

Meanwhile, Army Radio reported that Netanyahu will hold an emergency meeting with top defense officials on Friday to discuss expanding Israel’s air and ground operations in Gaza.

Renewed Attacks Deepen Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Gaza health authorities reported on Thursday that 2,326 Palestinians have been killed and 6,050 injured since Israel resumed its offensive in March. The total death toll in Gaza since the war began in October 2023 has reached 52,418, with over 118,091 injured.

The last hostage-prisoner exchange occurred under a now-defunct truce that began in January and was terminated by Israel in March.

Egypt’s Truce Proposal Stalls Over Disarmament Demand

Efforts to broker a new ceasefire remain deadlocked. According to Egyptian officials speaking to Xinhua, Israel is demanding that Hamas be fully disarmed as a precondition for agreeing to Egypt’s six-month truce proposal — a stance that continues to hinder progress in negotiations.