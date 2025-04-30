Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 3,798, Over 200,000 Displaced

Yangon: The devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025, has resulted in 3,798 deaths, according to state media reports. The humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, with more than 200,000 people displaced, over 63,000 homes destroyed, and 5,106 people injured.

As of April 30:

Death toll : 3,798

: 3,798 Injured : 5,106

: 5,106 Missing : 106

: 106 Displaced : Over 200,000

: Over 200,000 Aftershocks: 157 (ranging from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5)

The powerful quake caused widespread destruction across 10 regions and states, including Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, Magway, and Shan.

Infrastructure and Religious Site Damage

The National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) reported severe damage to:

63,000+ homes

6,700 schools

5,400 monasteries

5,300 pagodas

Hospitals, roads, bridges, and dams

Myanmar is using a color-coded building inspection system (blue, orange, red) to assess and repair damaged structures.

International Aid and Response

In response to Myanmar’s request for international help:

2,095 rescue personnel from 26 countries have arrived.

from have arrived. Over 3,800 tonnes of relief material have been delivered.

of relief material have been delivered. 147 aircraft, 7 ships, and 23 vehicles have been used for transportation.

International medical teams, including 337 foreign doctors, have set up temporary field hospitals and are working alongside local healthcare workers.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Unveils ‘Housefull 5’ Teaser: A Killer Comedy with a Murder Mystery Twist

India Leads Relief Efforts with ‘Operation Brahma’

India was the first country to respond to the disaster under Operation Brahma, delivering:

750+ MT of supplies , including medicines, ready-to-eat meals, water, tents, and blankets.

, including medicines, ready-to-eat meals, water, tents, and blankets. Rapidly deployable surgical units

Sanitation, hygiene, and clean drinking water facilities

Prefabricated housing and office units

Future Plans: Earthquake-Resistant Reconstruction

The Myanmar government is focused on rebuilding using earthquake-resilient designs, informed by soil testing and fault-line evaluations. Temporary shelters like bashas and modular units are being set up for displaced families and officials.

Myanmar earthquake 2025, Myanmar earthquake death toll, March 28 earthquake Myanmar, Myanmar relief efforts, Operation Brahma India, earthquake damage Myanmar, Myanmar NDMC updates, international aid to Myanmar