Akshay Kumar Unveils ‘Housefull 5’ Teaser: A Killer Comedy with a Murder Mystery Twist

Mumbai: The beloved Housefull franchise is back with a bang! Celebrating 15 years of non-stop laughter, the makers have dropped the teaser of ‘Housefull 5’, teasing fans with a unique blend of comedy and suspense. With a star-studded ensemble cast and a murder mystery twist, the fifth installment promises to be the most thrilling yet.

A Murder Mystery Wrapped in Madness

Unlike previous entries in the franchise, Housefull 5 introduces a brand-new element — a killer is on the loose. The teaser hints at a mystery-filled plot, adding suspense to the franchise’s signature comic chaos. Expect the unexpected as laughter meets thrills in this new twist on family comedy.

Massive Star Cast Returns with More Big Names

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features a powerhouse cast including:

Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan

Riteish Deshmukh

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam Bajwa

Nargis Fakhri

Sanjay Dutt

Jackie Shroff

Nana Patekar

Chunky Pandey

Johnny Lever

Shreyas Talpade

And many more…

The teaser shows a fun and chaotic setup that will now include a murder plot, making this entry more intriguing than ever before.

In a social media announcement, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote:

“15 Years Ago Today… The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy… but a KILLER Comedy!”

Housefull 5 is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Franchise Highlights: The Return of the Comedic Trio

Fans will be excited to see Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh reunite after their successful collaboration in Housefull 3. While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise since the beginning, Abhishek’s return adds nostalgic value and freshness to the sequel.

Produced by Bollywood Powerhouse Sajid Nadiadwala

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, a name synonymous with blockbuster family entertainers.

