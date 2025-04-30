After Pahalgam Attack, Shehbaz Sharif Warns India: ‘Will Defend with Full Force’

Islamabad: As tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have issued strong statements urging restraint and peace — while preparing for possible escalation.

Pakistan PM Sharif Reaffirms ‘Peaceful Intentions’, Warns of Full Retaliation if Provoked

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that while Pakistan remains committed to peace, the country will “defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged.”

“Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres this evening. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident,” Sharif wrote.

Despite this, cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) has continued for the sixth consecutive day, raising questions about Pakistan’s actual efforts toward peace.

Pakistani Minister Warns of Indian Military Action in ‘Next 24–36 Hours’

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the country has received “credible intelligence” of an imminent Indian military strike.

“We have reports that India will launch military action within the next 24 to 36 hours. If India chooses aggression, we will respond with full force,” he warned.

These comments follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to the military, granting them “complete operational freedom” to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack.

UN Chief Guterres Calls for De-escalation, Offers Mediation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over escalating tensions, urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms his firm belief that even the most challenging issues can be resolved peacefully through meaningful and constructive dialogue,” read a statement from his office.

Guterres emphasized the UN’s readiness to support initiatives acceptable to both parties to promote de-escalation and renewed talks.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply increased after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including tourists and a Nepali national. It is the deadliest attack in Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019.

In response, India has taken decisive steps:

Downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan

Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (1960)

Shutting down the Attari land-transit post

Expelling Pakistani military attachés

India has vowed to track down and punish the attackers and those aiding them across the border, stating it will go to the “ends of the earth” if necessary.