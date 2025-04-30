‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’: Hyderabad Prepares for Batti Gul Protest Tonight

Hyderabad: In a strong show of dissent against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a symbolic ‘Batti Gul’ protest across the country on April 30. The protest, backed by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, urges citizens to switch off lights for 15 minutes from 9:00 PM to 9:15 PM.

Owaisi Appeals to Hyderabad Residents to Join ‘Black Law’ Protest

MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a public appeal urging residents and businesses in Hyderabad to take part in the protest by turning off lights to send a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This Act violates our fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution. It interferes with Muslim religious boards and must be opposed,” Owaisi said.

He described the Waqf Amendment Act as a “black law” and accused the government of undermining constitutional rights and religious autonomy.

Nationwide Campaign Against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3 respectively, and was passed by both Houses. It received Presidential assent on April 5, making it law.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah Defends PM Modi, Slams Pakistan and Congress Over Pahalgam Attack

Since then, AIMPLB has launched a nationwide campaign against the Act, asserting that it encroaches on religious freedoms. A petition challenging the Act has already been filed in the Supreme Court.

Massive Rally Held in Hyderabad: ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’

The protest call follows a massive public rally organized in Hyderabad on April 19 titled ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’, in collaboration with AIMIM. The event saw participation from thousands of citizens and leaders from various political parties including the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Held at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam, the rally was a launchpad for a series of upcoming protest actions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

More Protests Planned Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The AIMPLB has announced a multi-phased protest campaign, which includes:

Round table discussions

Women-led gatherings at Eidgah Bilali

Sit-in dharnas

Human chain protests

These events aim to continue public pressure against what they term an unconstitutional law affecting the Muslim community’s religious institutions.