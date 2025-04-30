Farooq Abdullah Defends PM Modi, Slams Pakistan and Congress Over Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has extended his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists.

This statement comes amid a political row, with the Congress party alleging PM Modi’s absence post-attack, which sparked strong criticism from the BJP.

Congress Deletes Controversial ‘Gayab’ Post on PM Modi

The Congress party posted and later deleted a controversial image on X (formerly Twitter), showing a kurta pyjama and black footwear with the word “Gayab” (missing), accusing the Prime Minister of being absent during a time of national crisis.

Captioned “Jimmedariyo ke samay – Gayab” (Missing during the time to take responsibility), the post drew sharp backlash from the BJP.

The BJP condemned the post, calling it “anti-national” and accusing Congress of echoing Pakistan’s narrative, thereby harming India’s diplomatic and internal integrity.

“PM Has Our Full Support”: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah defended PM Modi, stating that political leaders should not question the Prime Minister once full support is extended during a crisis.

“We have given our full support to the Prime Minister. After that, we should not be questioned. The PM should take whatever steps are necessary,” Abdullah said.

He further noted that India has always acted in self-defense, even though it possesses significant nuclear capability.

Abdullah Warns Pakistan: “India Is a Nuclear Power Too”

Taking a stern stance on Pakistan’s repeated nuclear posturing, Abdullah reminded Islamabad of India’s nuclear deterrent and historical restraint.

“We also have nuclear power. We had it before them. India never attacked first, but if provoked, we are ready,” he said, calling for peace but warning against aggression.

“May God never let such a situation arise,” he added, cautioning against the devastating consequences of a nuclear conflict.

“If They Want Friendship, Terror Must Stop”: Abdullah Lashes Out at Pakistan

Abdullah cited multiple past terror incidents, including the Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and Kargil attacks, to highlight Pakistan’s track record of denials and aggression.

“Every time we take strong action, they run to the US for help. They can’t ask for friendship and continue sponsoring terror. If they want hostility, we are ready too,” he warned.

Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has launched a diplomatic and strategic counter-offensive against Pakistan following the Pahalgam massacre, with PM Modi vowing to track and punish the perpetrators and their backers.

“We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,” PM Modi had declared in his post-attack statement.

India has since suspended key bilateral agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty, and is exploring military and diplomatic measures to pressure Pakistan.