Indian stock market opens flat amid geo-political tensions

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened flat on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and mixed global signals kept investors cautious. Early trading hours saw selling pressure in PSU banks and financial services, dampening the market’s momentum.

Sensex and Nifty Struggle to Gain Momentum

As of 9:32 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 7.72 points or 0.01% at 80,280.66, while the Nifty 50 edged up by 1 point or 0.00%, standing at 24,336.95.

Nifty Bank fell by 197.50 points or 0.36% to 55,193.75

fell by or to Nifty Midcap 100 dropped by 231.95 points or 0.42% , trading at 54,356.00

dropped by or , trading at Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 136.30 points or 0.81%, at 16,602.40

Key Support and Resistance Levels for Nifty and Bank Nifty

Analysts suggest the Nifty has support levels at 24,200, 24,100, and 24,000, while resistance is expected around 24,400, 24,500, and 24,700.

According to Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking, Bank Nifty may find support at 55,000, 54,700, and 54,400. Resistance levels are pegged at 55,600, 55,900, and 56,200.

Also Read: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action Within 36 Hours Amid Pahalgam Fallout

“A decisive breach above the 80,400 resistance zone is needed for Sensex to trigger a breakout,” said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research at PL Capital Group.

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex

Top Losers:

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance

IndusInd Bank

Tata Motors

SBI

Tata Steel

Top Gainers:

HDFC Bank

Sun Pharma

Bharti Airtel

Power Grid

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Mixed Trends in Asian and US Markets

In Asia, markets were divided:

China and Seoul were trading in red

and were trading in red Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Japan were in the green

In the U.S., markets closed positively:

Dow Jones added 0.75% , ending at 40,527.62

added , ending at S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to 5,560.83

climbed to Nasdaq rose 0.55%, closing at 17,461.32

FIIs and DIIs Remain Net Buyers

On April 29: