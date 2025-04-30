Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action Within 36 Hours Amid Pahalgam Fallout

Islamabad: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, held a late-night emergency press conference at 2 a.m., warning of possible Indian military action within 24 to 36 hours.

“India Planning Military Offensive,” Claims Pakistani Minister

Speaking to reporters, Tarar cited “credible intelligence-based information” suggesting that India was preparing to launch a military strike against Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists.

“We have credible intelligence that India is planning a military offensive against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours. Any action by India will be responded to with full force,” Tarar said.

Pakistan Threatens Retaliation, Warns of Full-Scale Response

The minister stated that Pakistan would defend its sovereignty “by all means necessary” and that any military action would be met with full might.

“Pakistan will defend its territory at all costs. If India imposes a war, it will bear the full consequences of its devastating impact,” he added.

Islamabad Accuses India of Planning Aggression Without Proof

Tarar criticized India for failing to share concrete evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack, while simultaneously accusing India of orchestrating a false pretext for aggression.

“India has not provided Pakistan with any proof regarding the Pahalgam incident. Meanwhile, we have evidence of India’s role in cross-border terrorism,” he claimed.

He urged the international community to intervene and prevent what he called a “self-orchestrated escalation” by India.

Military Buildup and Diplomatic Tensions Intensify

The press conference came amid:

Increased troop deployments along both sides of the India-Pakistan border

along both sides of the India-Pakistan border India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines

These developments signal a sharp rise in military and diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Pakistan Defence Minister Echoes Threats of Nuclear Retaliation

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had warned that any direct threat to Pakistan’s existence would prompt consideration of nuclear retaliation. Asif’s statement, combined with Tarar’s midnight alert, underscores the seriousness of the current standoff.

No Official Response Yet From India

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Indian government regarding any planned military offensive. However, following the Pahalgam attack, India has adopted a strong posture, suspending key treaties and diplomatic protocols, signaling a possible shift toward military options.