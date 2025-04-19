JEE Main 2025 Toppers from Telangana Who Nailed 100 Percentile!

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to produce top engineering talent as three students from the state — Vangala Ajay Reddy, Bani Brata Majee, and Harssh A Gupta — have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night.

These bright young achievers are now setting their sights on the upcoming JEE Advanced 2025, aiming to secure admission to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Vangala Ajay Reddy: Aiming for CSE at IIT-Bombay

Ajay Reddy, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, revealed that he scored 99.996 percentile in the first session and is thrilled to have improved to a 100 percentile in the second session.

“I am ecstatic to be one of the toppers. I am now focusing on cracking the JEE Advanced. My goal is to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Bombay,” Ajay said.

He shared that he studied for about 10 hours daily, while consistently taking weekly and monthly mock tests conducted by his college. “These mock tests and my teachers’ support helped sharpen my preparation,” he added.

Ajay also credited his brother, a student at IIT-Kharagpur, for sharing effective preparation tips. He kept distractions at bay by avoiding social media, except during holidays.

Bani Brata Majee: Turning Weakness into Strength

A student from Narayana Junior College, Bani Brata Majee also scored a perfect 100 percentile. He said he dedicated 12–14 hours a day to study and was determined to tackle subjects that challenged him.

“Chemistry was difficult initially, but I took it as a challenge. With my teachers’ guidance, I corrected my mistakes and pushed myself to improve continuously,” Majee said.

To manage stress and maintain balance, Majee played Chess, Table Tennis, and Badminton during breaks. Like Ajay, he too aspires to pursue CSE at an IIT and is preparing rigorously for JEE Advanced.

Telangana Students Among 24 National Toppers

A total of 24 students across India secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 (Paper I – BE/BTech). The exceptional performance by Telangana students once again highlights the state’s strong academic foundation and focus on competitive exam success.

As these toppers gear up for JEE Advanced, their disciplined preparation and dedication serve as inspiration to lakhs of aspiring engineers across the country.

Quick Summary: JEE Main 2025 Telangana Toppers