JEE Main Session 2 Results 2025: 24 Top Scorers, 110 Disqualified

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1. The results are now available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. This marks a major milestone for engineering aspirants across the country.

24 Students Secure Perfect 100 Percentile

This year, 24 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 2. Among the top scorers, Rajasthan leads with the highest number of toppers, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

Over 9.92 Lakh Candidates Appeared

A total of over 9.92 lakh students appeared for this session of JEE Main 2025, making it one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in the country. However, NTA has withheld the results of 110 candidates found guilty of using unfair means, including submission of forged documents.

JEE Main Scorecard: Key Details Included

The JEE Main 2025 scorecard includes:

Raw marks

Subject-wise percentiles

Overall NTA score

All India Rank (AIR)

JEE Advanced eligibility status

These details help students assess their performance and plan their next steps in the engineering admissions process.

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Offs Released

NTA has also released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility. These cut-offs determine who can appear for the next phase of the selection process for IIT admissions. Students who meet the cut-off can proceed to register for JEE Advanced, while others can participate in the JoSAA counselling process.

JoSAA Counselling to Begin in June 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admissions into NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is expected to begin in June 2025. Candidates who did not qualify for JEE Advanced can still explore top engineering opportunities through JoSAA.

NTA Releases Final Answer Key After Objection Review

To ensure transparency in the evaluation process, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 April session on Thursday. After reviewing valid objections from candidates, two questions were dropped — one from the April 3 first shift (domestic set) and another from the April 2 first shift (international set).

Though the answer key was briefly removed from the website, the final version was re-uploaded after corrections were made.

What’s Next for JEE Aspirants?

Qualified students can now begin registration for JEE Advanced 2025 .

can now begin registration for . Others can prepare for JoSAA counselling and consider top engineering institutes across India.

