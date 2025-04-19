Today’s Gold Rate: Check 22K and 24K Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Gold prices in India have shown minor fluctuations over the past few weeks, influenced by international market trends, rupee-dollar exchange rates, and local demand. As of April 19, 2025, gold prices remain unchanged from the previous day, with significant attention from investors as the price of 24-carat gold inches closer to ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today in Telugu States (Hyderabad, Vijayawada, etc.)

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450

Gold prices have remained stable across Telugu states, including Hyderabad and Vijayawada. However, minor variations may be observed in local jewellery shops due to GST and making charges.

Gold Price in Chennai

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450

Gold prices in Chennai are slightly higher compared to other cities, largely due to port handling costs and increased local demand. There has been no change in prices since yesterday.

Gold Price in Delhi

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,730

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,600

In Delhi, gold prices are higher due to transportation costs and local taxes. Buyers are increasingly opting for hallmarked jewellery, ensuring purity and trust. Prices remain unchanged from yesterday.

Gold Price in Mumbai

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450

In Mumbai, gold prices are stable but vary across shops based on design preferences and demand. Buyers are advised to compare prices and making charges before purchasing.

Gold Price in Bengaluru

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450

Bengaluru’s gold market remains steady, though local economic trends and the festive season may influence prices soon. No price change has been reported as of April 19.

Silver Price Today Across Major Cities

Silver prices remain unchanged across India. As of April 19:

Silver Price: ₹1,10,000 per kg

(In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai)

Key Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices

International Gold Rates : Currently at $3,340 per troy ounce

: Currently at Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate

Import Duties & Local Taxes

Transportation Costs

Wedding Season & Festival Demand

Experts predict that 24-carat gold may touch ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams in the coming days. Investors are advised to monitor market trends and always look for BIS Hallmark certification to ensure gold purity.