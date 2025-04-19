Today’s Gold Rate: Check 22K and 24K Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Gold prices in India have shown minor fluctuations over the past few weeks, influenced by international market trends, rupee-dollar exchange rates, and local demand. As of April 19, 2025, gold prices remain unchanged from the previous day, with significant attention from investors as the price of 24-carat gold inches closer to ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams.
Table of Contents
Gold Price Today in Telugu States (Hyderabad, Vijayawada, etc.)
- 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580
- 22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450
Gold prices have remained stable across Telugu states, including Hyderabad and Vijayawada. However, minor variations may be observed in local jewellery shops due to GST and making charges.
Gold Price in Chennai
- 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580
- 22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450
Gold prices in Chennai are slightly higher compared to other cities, largely due to port handling costs and increased local demand. There has been no change in prices since yesterday.
Gold Price in Delhi
- 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,730
- 22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,600
In Delhi, gold prices are higher due to transportation costs and local taxes. Buyers are increasingly opting for hallmarked jewellery, ensuring purity and trust. Prices remain unchanged from yesterday.
Gold Price in Mumbai
- 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580
- 22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450
In Mumbai, gold prices are stable but vary across shops based on design preferences and demand. Buyers are advised to compare prices and making charges before purchasing.
Gold Price in Bengaluru
- 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,580
- 22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,450
Bengaluru’s gold market remains steady, though local economic trends and the festive season may influence prices soon. No price change has been reported as of April 19.
Silver Price Today Across Major Cities
Silver prices remain unchanged across India. As of April 19:
- Silver Price: ₹1,10,000 per kg
(In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai)
Key Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices
- International Gold Rates: Currently at $3,340 per troy ounce
- Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate
- Import Duties & Local Taxes
- Transportation Costs
- Wedding Season & Festival Demand
Experts predict that 24-carat gold may touch ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams in the coming days. Investors are advised to monitor market trends and always look for BIS Hallmark certification to ensure gold purity.