Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, Lightning, and Cooler Temps This Weekend

New Delhi: After a brief spell of thunderstorms and rain hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued stormy weather over the weekend and early next week. While the rain brought much-needed respite from the heatwave, the relief is expected to be short-lived.

Thunderstorms and Rain Lash Delhi-NCR

On Friday, several areas in Delhi, including Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, and Karawal Nagar, experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. The sudden weather change led to a noticeable dip in temperatures and brought temporary relief to residents enduring high heat.

Weather Forecast for April 19–22: Cloudy Skies and Gusty Winds

The IMD has issued the following forecast for Delhi-NCR:

April 19 (Saturday) : Thunderstorms and lightning likely, with a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 26°C .

: Thunderstorms and lightning likely, with a and a . April 20 (Sunday) : Cloudy skies expected, with similar temperatures of 38°C (max) and 25°C (min) .

: Cloudy skies expected, with similar temperatures of and . April 21 (Monday) : Cloudy conditions to continue; temperature may rise slightly to 39°C (max) and 25°C (min) .

: Cloudy conditions to continue; temperature may rise slightly to and . April 22 (Tuesday): Strong winds expected; temperatures remain steady at 39°C (max) and 25°C (min).

Brief Relief from Heatwave Before Mercury Rises Again

Although the stormy weather has brought a pause in the rising heat, the relief will be short-term. According to the IMD, after April 23, temperatures are likely to touch 40°C, signaling the return of intense summer conditions.

Rain Disrupts Daily Life: Power Cuts and Infrastructure Damage

The thunderstorm and strong winds caused power outages across parts of Delhi-NCR due to fallen trees and branches disrupting power lines. In Western Uttar Pradesh, reports emerged of collapsed billboards and boundary walls, leading to fatal accidents. Local police and administration are engaged in ongoing relief and rescue operations.