Sudden Storm Hits Hyderabad: Heavy Rain, Lightning Injuries, and Traffic Chaos

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a dramatic weather shift on Friday. After a day of intense heat, heavy rain and strong winds lashed several parts of the state, causing widespread disruption, crop damage, and even lightning-related injuries.

Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad, Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams

Scorching sunshine gave way to sudden evening downpours in Hyderabad. According to the State Planning Department, Kanchanbagh received the highest rainfall at 8 cm, followed closely by Bahadurpura (7.9 cm) and Charminar (7.63 cm). Parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts also recorded moderate rainfall.

The downpour caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Greater Hyderabad, bringing traffic to a standstill during peak evening hours.

Crops Damaged Across Telangana Districts

Districts including Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy were hit by heavy rains, resulting in major damage to agricultural crops. In Siddipet district’s Dubbaka area alone, over 10,000 quintals of paddy were soaked. Farmers in Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial reported fallen mangoes due to strong winds, and wet grain stocks at procurement centres.

Lightning Injures 12 Farmers in Jangaon District

In a tragic incident at Alimpur in Jangaon district, 12 farmers were injured after lightning struck near a marble canopy at a paddy procurement centre. They had taken shelter there during the rain. The injured were rushed to Janagama Area Hospital, where doctors administered CPR to some of the unconscious victims.

In Kamareddy district, 40 sheep were killed in a lightning strike in ISROjiwadi, resulting in a loss of over ₹5 lakh for a local farmer, Kadari Devaiah. Additionally, three buffaloes were killed by lightning in Cheryala, Jangaon district.

Weather Forecast: More Rain and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to the Meteorological Department, Telangana may experience isolated light to moderate rainfall over the next two days. However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise across the state, with some regions likely to see a 1–3°C increase above normal.

Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.6°C on Friday, while Dundigal saw a minimum of 19.1°C.