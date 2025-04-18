Rain Returns to Hyderabad: Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash City, Here’s the 7-Day Forecast

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad city experienced thunderstorms and light to moderate rain on Friday evening, offering relief to residents from the persistent heat conditions that have gripped the region over the past few weeks.

The showers, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning in some areas, are part of a larger weather pattern attributed to moisture inflow from the southern Bay of Bengal. According to meteorological experts, such rain activity is typical for the pre-monsoon season in April and is expected to continue over the next few days.

Pre-Monsoon Activity Intensifies Across Telangana

Weather instability is likely to persist in several districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds in isolated areas of Telangana. These include Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Hyderabad 7-Day Weather Forecast:

Date Forecast Min Temp (°C) Max Temp (°C) April 18 Generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers 26.0 29.0 April 19 Partly cloudy with chances of rain, thunderstorm or duststorm 26.0 39.0 April 20 Partly cloudy with chances of rain, thunderstorm or duststorm 27.0 39.0 April 21 Partly cloudy with chances of rain, thunderstorm or duststorm 27.0 39.0 April 22 Partly cloudy with chances of rain, thunderstorm or duststorm 27.0 39.0 April 23 Rain expected 27.0 40.0 April 24 Rain expected 27.0 40.0

Heat and Rain to Coexist

Despite the current rainfall, daytime temperatures are expected to soar up to 40°C in the coming week. The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and remain alert during thunderstorm warnings.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged citizens in vulnerable areas to stay indoors during intense lightning or gusty wind conditions.