EducationNorth India

Jharkhand Board Cancels Matric Science and Hindi Exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially cancelled the Class 10 Science and Hindi exams after reports of a question paper leak surfaced.

Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 19:40
Jharkhand Board Cancels Matric Science and Hindi Exams
Jharkhand Board Cancels Matric Science and Hindi Exams

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially cancelled the Class 10 Science and Hindi exams after reports of a question paper leak surfaced. JAC Chairman N. Hansda has ordered an investigation and directed the Deputy Commissioners of Koderma and Giridih to submit a report within 24 hours regarding the breach.

Question Paper Leak Investigation Underway

According to reports, the Hindi question paper was leaked on February 18 before the exam and went viral on social media platforms. Similarly, the Science question paper was allegedly sold for ₹350 through WhatsApp groups before the exam on February 20. After cross verifying the leaked papers with the actual exam, multiple similarities were found, prompting immediate action from the JAC.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Exams 2025 Begin Tomorrow: Over 16 Lakh Students Set to Appear

Exams Cancelled, New Dates Awaited

Following the revelations, the JAC Secretary issued an official statement on February 22, confirming the cancellation of the Hindi and Science exams. The new exam dates will be announced soon.

Impact on Students and Board Schedule

The Jharkhand Board exams began on February 11 and were scheduled to conclude on March 3, conducted in two shifts. However, with the cancellation of two major exams, the schedule is now expected to be extended. Around 7 lakh students are appearing for the JAC Matric exams this year.

Authorities are also investigating social media platforms and individuals involved in the leak. The JAC has assured strict action against those responsible for compromising the integrity of the examination process.

📌 Stay tuned for further updates on rescheduled exam dates and investigation progress.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 19:40

Related Articles

Telangana: Engineering Education to Get Costlier? Colleges Seek Massive Fee Hike

Telangana: Engineering Education to Get Costlier? Colleges Seek Massive Fee Hike

20 February 2025 - 22:32
School Holidays: Good News for Children! Two-day Holiday Announced in Government and Private Schools in These States

School Holidays: Good News for Children! Two-day Holiday Announced in Government and Private Schools in These States

20 February 2025 - 17:06
Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra Reaches Nalanda: Major Development Projects Inaugurated

Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra Reaches Nalanda: Major Development Projects Inaugurated

20 February 2025 - 15:10
No Birth Certificate Needed, Aadhaar Sufficient for DoB Proof: HC

No Birth Certificate Needed, Aadhaar Sufficient for DoB Proof: HC

20 February 2025 - 15:03
Back to top button