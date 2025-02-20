Jharkhand Board Cancels Matric Science and Hindi Exams

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially cancelled the Class 10 Science and Hindi exams after reports of a question paper leak surfaced. JAC Chairman N. Hansda has ordered an investigation and directed the Deputy Commissioners of Koderma and Giridih to submit a report within 24 hours regarding the breach.

Question Paper Leak Investigation Underway

According to reports, the Hindi question paper was leaked on February 18 before the exam and went viral on social media platforms. Similarly, the Science question paper was allegedly sold for ₹350 through WhatsApp groups before the exam on February 20. After cross verifying the leaked papers with the actual exam, multiple similarities were found, prompting immediate action from the JAC.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Exams 2025 Begin Tomorrow: Over 16 Lakh Students Set to Appear

Following the revelations, the JAC Secretary issued an official statement on February 22, confirming the cancellation of the Hindi and Science exams. The new exam dates will be announced soon.

Impact on Students and Board Schedule

The Jharkhand Board exams began on February 11 and were scheduled to conclude on March 3, conducted in two shifts. However, with the cancellation of two major exams, the schedule is now expected to be extended. Around 7 lakh students are appearing for the JAC Matric exams this year.

Authorities are also investigating social media platforms and individuals involved in the leak. The JAC has assured strict action against those responsible for compromising the integrity of the examination process.

📌 Stay tuned for further updates on rescheduled exam dates and investigation progress.