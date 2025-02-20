Maharashtra SSC Exams 2025 Begin Tomorrow: Over 16 Lakh Students Set to Appear

Pune: The much-awaited Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 (SSC) exams are set to begin tomorrow, February 21, 2025.

Over 16 lakh students have registered to appear for the exams, with authorities ensuring all preparations are in place for a smooth and fair examination process.

Also Read: Youth Need Jobs, Not Doles: Mohandas Pai Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Rising Unemployment

More Than 16 Lakh Students to Appear for Maharashtra SSC Exams

A total of 16,11,610 students have enrolled for the 2025 SSC exams, which will be held at 5,130 main examination centers across the state. The student pool includes 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender students. This year’s SSC exams will be conducted for students from 23,492 secondary schools across Maharashtra, as per the announcement by MSBSHSE Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi in a press conference.

Strict Measures to Prevent Exam Malpractices

In a bid to maintain the integrity of the examination process, the Maharashtra Board has introduced several strict measures to prevent any malpractice. Notably, all staff members at 701 examination centers across the state have been replaced, ensuring fresh oversight during the exams. In key districts like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Latur, the authorities have implemented specific measures to ensure fairness.

Pune: 139 centers

Nashik: 93 centers

Nagpur: 86 centers

Mumbai: 18 centers

Kolhapur: 54 centers

Latur: 59 centers

Additionally, the district administrations will utilize drone cameras to monitor the activities at various exam centers. This move is aimed at increasing surveillance and preventing any irregular activities during the exam period.

Enhanced Security and Surveillance Measures

Authorities have also assured that the SSC exams will be closely monitored with the deployment of CCTV cameras and other advanced surveillance tools at the exam centers. The combination of replacing examination staff and using technology such as drones and CCTV ensures that any attempts at cheating or malpractice are immediately detected.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: What Students Need to Know

As the exams begin tomorrow, students are encouraged to follow all guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Board, including reaching exam centers well before the scheduled time, bringing the required documents, and adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. The authorities have also urged students to remain calm and focused during the exams, ensuring they give their best performance.

Conclusion: A Crucial Exam for Over 16 Lakh Students

With more than 16 lakh students appearing for the Maharashtra SSC exams, the state board has put in place extensive measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. As students across Maharashtra gear up for the exams starting tomorrow, both the Board and students are hopeful for a successful and stress-free exam season.