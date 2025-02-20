Youth Need Jobs, Not Doles: Mohandas Pai Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Rising Unemployment

Bengaluru: Mohandas Pai, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infosys, has expressed his concerns over the growing issue of youth unemployment in Karnataka, lashing out at the state government for focusing on doles instead of job creation.

Rising Youth Unemployment in Karnataka and India

According to a recent report, youth unemployment in urban India rose to 16.1% in the third quarter of FY25, compared to 15.9% in the previous quarter. In Karnataka, one of India’s leading industrial states, youth unemployment increased to 13.1% in the same period, up from 12.7% in the second quarter.

These figures are concerning, particularly as youth unemployment continues to rise across various regions in India, with Jammu Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Odisha recording notably high levels. Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab were cited as the largest contributors to the national surge.

Also Read: Champion Trophy: Imam-ul-Haq to Replace Injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan Squad

Mohandas Pai Criticizes Government’s Focus on Doles

In response to these alarming statistics, Mohandas Pai took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration. He criticized the Karnataka government for focusing on free giveaways instead of job creation, urging the government to prioritize employment over subsidies.

“Youth unemployment in urban Karnataka has increased in Oct-Dec 2024,” Pai posted. He further tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing, “@CMofKarnataka, please focus on job creation, not freebies for all. Our youth need jobs, not doles. Invest in Bengaluru, big and small towns, infrastructure,” he added.

Public Reaction to Pai’s Statement

Pai’s comments sparked reactions from netizens. One user pointed out that many resumes in the job market are not genuine, urging unemployed youth to keep an open mind to learning new skills. They also suggested that companies may not hire if candidates fail to add value.

Another user countered Pai’s view, asking whether the issue was exclusive to Bengaluru or if it was part of a larger pan-India concern. They questioned whether schemes like Ladli Behn were needed, highlighting that hard work is being overshadowed by subsidies.

Some users also echoed Pai’s point, suggesting that the focus should be on developing multiple cities across the state, instead of just Bengaluru. “We need cities beyond BLR. Develop two cities in every district into the kind of powerhouse that is BLR,” one user said.

Need for Job Creation Over Doles

As Karnataka struggles with rising youth unemployment, the demand for more sustainable solutions is growing. The call for job creation and infrastructure development resonates with many as the state looks for ways to combat its growing unemployment issue.