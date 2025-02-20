Champion Trophy: Imam-ul-Haq to Replace Injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan Squad

Karachi: Pakistan‘s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been dealt a significant blow as star opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out After Injury

Fakhar Zaman sustained a knee injury while fielding early in Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday.

A source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news, saying, “Fakhar Zaman has been deemed unfit for the rest of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign. He sustained a knee injury during last night’s match. The scans following his injury aren’t promising, and he has been ruled out.”

Imam-ul-Haq to Replace Fakhar Zaman

Following Fakhar’s unfortunate exit, Imam-ul-Haq is set to replace him in the squad. The left-handed opener, who has been a regular in Pakistan’s ODI setup in recent years, is expected to join the team soon, pending official confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and PCB.

“Imam ul Haq will replace Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad,” the source added.

Fakhar Zaman’s Exit a Setback for Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman’s exit is a huge setback for Pakistan, especially given his key role in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he scored a match-winning 114 in the final against India. His absence leaves a significant gap in Pakistan’s top-order, particularly as they prepare for a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Imam-ul-Haq’s Potential to Stabilize Top Order

Imam-ul-Haq, who was part of the Pakistan Shaheen’s squad for practice matches ahead of the Champions Trophy, is expected to bring much-needed stability to the opening position. However, Fakhar’s absence will be a challenge, particularly in such a crucial match against India.