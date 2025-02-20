WPL 2025: Meg Lanning Pleased with Two Wins in Vadodara, Admits Need for Improvement

Vadodara: After a dominant seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their third match of WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance, concluding the Vadodara leg with two wins and one loss. However, she acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement.

DC Clinch Second Win of WPL 2025

Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals restricted UP Warriorz to 166/7 in 20 overs. Captain Lanning played a pivotal role in the chase, scoring 69 runs off 49 balls, and was well supported by Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp, whose last-over heroics ensured the team secured their second victory of the tournament.

Lanning Reflects on the Team’s Performance

Reflecting on the win, Lanning said, “It was nice to bounce back as a team. We probably didn’t put our best effort out the other night (against RCB), but we had the opportunity to put our best foot forward in this match and we did that. We still feel like there are areas where we can get better. It’s been nice to win two close ones because it shows we’re able to hold our composure to an extent and get over the line.”

Praise for Annabel Sutherland’s All-Round Performance

Lanning also praised Annabel Sutherland for her crucial contributions with both bat and ball. Sutherland claimed figures of 2-26 in four overs and then played an unbeaten knock of 41 off 35 balls, guiding the team to victory.

“Annabel (Sutherland) was outstanding with the ball initially as she got early breakthroughs when we were really under pressure. Later, she held her nerves while batting as well. She probably felt that she wasn’t hitting them as well as she would have liked but to have that sort of stability at one end allowed Marizanne Kapp to come in and play with freedom. It was a crucial role and it was nice to see her do well,” Lanning said.

Shafali Verma’s Quick Start

Lanning, along with Shafali Verma, gave DC a flying start, with the opening pair putting together a stand of 65 runs in just 6.5 overs. Verma scored 26 runs off 16 balls before being dismissed.

Praising the Indian opener, Lanning added, “Shafali (Verma) just knows one way, and that is to give a quick start, and this plays a really important role in setting up the innings to get ahead of the run rate a little bit early. It takes a bit of pressure off through the middle and back end.”

Next Match: Bengaluru Awaits

The action now moves to Bengaluru, where Delhi Capitals will once again face UP Warriorz on Saturday.