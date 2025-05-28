Jio Electric Scooter? Internet Abuzz with Launch Reports, Reliance Denies Plans

The online buzz originated from reports detailing a purported electric scooter from the major business house, described as an affordable, reliable, and innovative solution designed specifically for Indian commuters undertaking daily travel.

The Viral Claims

Unverified reports circulating since late April 2025 described an alleged affordable Jio-branded scooter with:

A 420 km range per charge

A 4kW hub motor with 110 Nm torque

12-inch alloy wheels and “spacious flat footboard”

These claims appeared on low-credibility websites and social media but lacked corroboration from reputable news sources .

Social Media Frenzy

Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) amplified the rumors:

Over 1,000 comments and shares appeared on a single Facebook post speculating about a “Jio Electric Bicycle”

Others referenced safety concerns about EVs catching fire during charging

Source of Confusion

Experts suggest the rumors may stem from:

Jio’s confirmed partnership with PURE EV for “smarter electric scooters” featuring Jio-powered cloud connectivity and real-time tracking Reliance’s actual clean energy initiatives, including a solar module factory launching in 2025 and battery plants planned for 2026

Market Context

India’s E2W market is booming with 91,791 units sold in April 2025 alone . Legitimate upcoming launches include:

Suzuki e-Access (Sept 2025 | 120 km range | ₹1.2L)

Official Stance