Jio Electric Scooter? Internet Abuzz with Launch Reports, Reliance Denies Plans
Jio denies launching an electric scooter despite viral rumors. Learn the facts behind the fake specs, social media frenzy, and Reliance’s actual EV partnerships.
The online buzz originated from reports detailing a purported electric scooter from the major business house, described as an affordable, reliable, and innovative solution designed specifically for Indian commuters undertaking daily travel.
Table of Contents
The Viral Claims
Unverified reports circulating since late April 2025 described an alleged affordable Jio-branded scooter with:
- A 420 km range per charge
- A ₹5,000 price tag
- A 4kW hub motor with 110 Nm torque
- 12-inch alloy wheels and “spacious flat footboard”
These claims appeared on low-credibility websites and social media but lacked corroboration from reputable news sources .
Social Media Frenzy
Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) amplified the rumors:
- Over 1,000 comments and shares appeared on a single Facebook post speculating about a “Jio Electric Bicycle”
- Users expressed skepticism: “Battery life will be hardly 6 months” and “Don’t trust Jio pricing”
- Others referenced safety concerns about EVs catching fire during charging
Source of Confusion
Experts suggest the rumors may stem from:
- Jio’s confirmed partnership with PURE EV for “smarter electric scooters” featuring Jio-powered cloud connectivity and real-time tracking
- Reliance’s actual clean energy initiatives, including a solar module factory launching in 2025 and battery plants planned for 2026
Market Context
India’s E2W market is booming with 91,791 units sold in April 2025 alone . Legitimate upcoming launches include:
- Suzuki e-Access (Sept 2025 | 120 km range | ₹1.2L)
- Hero eMaestro (Aug 2025 | 89 km | ₹1L)
- TVS Jupiter Electric (Oct 2025 | 110 km | ₹1.1L)
Official Stance
A Reliance spokesperson reiterated: “We are not working on any electric scooter product” , urging consumers to rely on verified announcements.