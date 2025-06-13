Job Opportunities Soar in India While Global Markets Slow Down

Bengaluru: While global hiring faces a slowdown, India’s formal job market is gaining strong momentum, according to a new report by global job platform Indeed. The report reveals that job postings in India increased by 8.9% in May 2025, indicating a sharp rebound after a brief dip in earlier months.

This surge places India nearly 80% above pre-pandemic hiring levels, making it one of the top-performing labor markets among major global economies.

Formal Sector Leading the Growth as India Transforms

Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist, Callam Pickering, noted that India’s rapid shift towards a structured and formal economy is driving this resilience.

“As the nation transitions, job creation across the formal sector continues to outpace overall employment growth,” Pickering stated.

The report further mentions that nearly 80% of job categories have witnessed growth in postings over the past three months, reflecting broad-based recovery.

Key Sectors Showing Strong Job Gains

Among the top-performing industries, sectors focused on social services and industrial output have shown exceptional growth:

Childcare : ↑ 27%

: ↑ 27% Personal care and home health : ↑ 25%

: ↑ 25% Education : ↑ 24%

: ↑ 24% Production and manufacturing: ↑ 22%

The software development sector remains the dominant force, accounting for nearly 20% of total job postings on Indeed.

Generative AI Jobs See Rapid Growth

A standout trend in the report is the rise in demand for generative AI talent. As of May, 1.5% of all job postings in India referenced generative AI, more than double compared to 2024.

While the majority of these roles are in tech and data analytics, other areas like scientific research, marketing, and business management are also rapidly adopting AI capabilities.

Regional Job Hubs: Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra in Focus