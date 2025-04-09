Jr NTR Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Son Mark Shankar

Chennai: Telugu superstar Jr NTR has extended his heartfelt wishes to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, who is currently undergoing treatment following a fire mishap at his school in Singapore.

Fire Incident in Singapore Injures Pawan Kalyan’s Son

Mark Shankar, the young son of Pawan Kalyan, sustained injuries after a fire broke out at his school in Singapore on Tuesday. The incident also led to breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Start Lower Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions and Awaited RBI Decision

Jr NTR: “Stay Strong, Little Warrior”

Expressing concern over the unfortunate incident, Jr NTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

“Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong, little warrior! Strength and prayers to Shri @PawanKalyan garu and family.”

Outpouring of Support from Film Industry and Political Leaders

Several celebrities and politicians across the spectrum have extended their prayers and support for the young boy’s recovery.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Statement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also reacted to the incident, stating:

“It is concerning that Mark Shankar, the younger son of the Deputy Chief Minister @PawanKalyan, who is studying there, was injured in a fire incident at a school in Singapore. I pray to God for Shankar, who is undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital, to recover quickly.”

Actress Gautami Tadimalla Expresses Sympathy

Actress Gautami Tadimalla shared her grief on social media, saying:

“I am shocked and deeply pained at the news of Shri @PawanKalyan garu’s little son being injured in a fire. My prayers are with his family to give them strength at this time and a speedy recovery for the little one. My heart goes out to the little child who has lost her life and the many others who have been injured. May God be with them all.”

Pawan Kalyan Rushes to Singapore

In response to the incident, Pawan Kalyan has traveled to Singapore to be by his son’s side during treatment.