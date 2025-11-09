“Victory Is Yours, Brother!” — Jubilant Women Bless Naveen Yadav on Final Day of Campaign

Hyderabad: The final day of campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election witnessed tremendous enthusiasm as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav led an energetic padayatra through the lanes of Yousufguda basti, drawing large crowds and heartfelt support from local residents.

Women across the locality welcomed him with aarti and tilak, expressing their blessings with words of encouragement — “Vijayam neede, tammudu!” (Victory is yours, brother!). The streets echoed with the slogans “Jai Naveen Anna, Jai Congress,” as supporters and residents lined up to greet the candidate.

Naveen Yadav interacted with the people throughout the walk, assuring them that the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to the development of every neighborhood in the constituency.

The rally marked the culmination of a spirited campaign by the Congress Party in Jubilee Hills, which saw an impressive turnout of enthusiastic voters on the final day. Locals turned up in large numbers to show solidarity and extend their support, making it clear that the Congress momentum remains strong ahead of polling day.