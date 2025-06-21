Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Election Fight as Congress Gets Ready for Bye-Poll

Hyderabad: Even before the official announcement of the Jubilee Hills bye-election, internal jostling has begun within the Telangana Congress, as multiple aspirants have openly expressed their intent to contest. The bye-election was triggered by the demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8, 2025.

ECI Yet to Announce Jubilee Hills Bye-Election Schedule

While the bye-election is inevitable, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet released the schedule for Jubilee Hills. The ECI has already announced bye-election dates for three other constituencies across India, with Jubilee Hills expected to follow soon.

Azharuddin Announces Candidacy, Cites Backing from Congress High Command

Former Indian cricket captain Mohd. Azharuddin has once again entered the political arena, declaring his intention to contest from Jubilee Hills. Azharuddin, who lost the 2023 Assembly elections from this same constituency, claims to have the support of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

“I am committed to serving the people of Jubilee Hills and continue my political journey with the blessings of Congress leadership,” Azharuddin said.

Multiple Aspirants Eye Congress Ticket for Jubilee Hills Seat

While Azharuddin has made his move, he isn’t the only one in the race. Sources within the party indicate that:

Mohammad Faheemuddin Qureshi , Vice-Chairman of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society , and a close aide to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy , may also seek the ticket.

, , and a close aide to , may also seek the ticket. P. Vijaya Reddy, GHMC Corporator and daughter of late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, is exploring her chances after contesting from Khairatabad in 2023.

The presence of multiple contenders has already led to internal debates within Congress ranks, especially considering Vijaya Reddy’s longstanding rivalry with Danam Nagender, who recently defected to Congress from BRS.

AIMIM Yet to Decide on Candidature Amid Alliance Speculations

In the previous Assembly elections, the AIMIM had fielded Md. Rashed Farazuddin in Jubilee Hills. However, with the recent alignment between AIMIM and Congress, it’s still unclear whether the party will contest the upcoming bye-election or support the Congress candidate.

With BRS’s Maganti Gopinath’s seat now vacant, the Congress sees an opportunity to consolidate its position in the Jubilee Hills constituency, especially after high-profile defections from BRS to the ruling party. However, factionalism within the party may pose challenges if unity is not restored before the official announcement.