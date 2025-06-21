Hyderabad Students Explore No-Code AI Agents at St. Francis College Workshop

Hyderabad: Students from across the city gathered at St. Francis College for Women to explore the future of agentic AI—a new frontier where artificial intelligence doesn’t just respond to prompts but makes decisions, completes tasks, and acts autonomously. The two-day workshop, organised in collaboration with American Corner Hyderabad and Centle, introduced students to no-code AI platforms that require no prior programming experience.

From Prompt-Based AI to Goal-Driven Agents

Also read: Air India Flight With 92 on Board Cancelled at Hyderabad Airport Over Tech Trouble

The workshop focused on agentic AI, an emerging model where AI systems are not just reactive tools but intelligent agents capable of independent action. These agents can perform a range of tasks including:

Drafting job applications

Responding to emails

Summarising lengthy articles or news reports

Conducting structured research

Automating workflows across apps

By the end of the workshop, students had hands-on experience building their own AI-powered agents using intuitive no-code tools.

No Coding Required: Democratizing AI Skills for Students

One of the workshop’s highlights was demonstrating that you don’t need to be a coder to build powerful AI tools. Using visual interfaces and simple logic flows, students were able to create functional AI solutions in just hours—opening doors to career-ready skills in AI development, automation, and digital productivity.

“This kind of exposure empowers students to think beyond traditional tech roles and see how AI can be a co-pilot in any career,” said a workshop facilitator from Centle.

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI in Education

As AI continues to reshape the workplace, the ability to work alongside autonomous agents is becoming a crucial skill. Events like this not only introduce students to cutting-edge technologies but also inspire new ways of thinking about creativity, problem-solving, and innovation.