Air India Flight With 92 on Board Cancelled at Hyderabad Airport Over Tech Trouble

Hyderabad: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight (AI 2534) was cancelled on Friday after a technical glitch was detected just before takeoff, according to airport sources. The flight, which had 92 passengers on board, was grounded after the issue was identified post-boarding.

Passengers Deplaned and Shifted to Another Flight

The incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. After the technical snag was noticed, all passengers were safely deplaned and later accommodated on another Air India flight to Mumbai.

“AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons,” an airport official confirmed.

No Injuries Reported; Airline Ensures Passenger Safety

There were no injuries or emergencies, and the airline followed standard safety procedures to manage the situation. The cancellation, while inconvenient for travelers, was handled efficiently by airport and airline staff.

Technical Issues Prompt Safety Checks in Aviation Sector

This incident adds to a series of similar occurrences that have prompted aviation authorities to call for stringent technical checks and maintenance protocols for commercial airlines.