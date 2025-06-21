Bandi Sanjay Demands CBI Probe into Telangana Phone Tapping Scandal

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the illegal phone tapping case allegedly orchestrated by former SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) Chief Prabhakar Rao.

Speaking at a press conference following International Yoga Day celebrations in Karimnagar on Saturday, Bandi Sanjay accused Prabhakar Rao of violating constitutional rights and destroying lives through unauthorized surveillance.

“Hyderabad and Sircilla Were Hubs of Phone Tapping”: Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay claimed he was the first to file a complaint in the case and stated that cities like Hyderabad and Sircilla were central to the alleged illegal activities.

"It is clear who operated these illegal surveillance systems and under whose supervision they worked," he said, without naming specific political leaders.

He alleged that politicians, supporters, and even judges were among those whose phones were tapped without legal sanction.

Former SIB Chief Fled to the US After Congress Came to Power

The Union Minister claimed that Prabhakar Rao fled to the United States after the Congress government came to power in Telangana, raising suspicion about his role in the illegal surveillance network.

“Those officials involved in this unconstitutional act will not escape accountability,” Bandi Sanjay warned, stating that those responsible would face legal consequences.

CBI Investigation Needed for Transparency and Justice: Bandi Sanjay

Calling the issue a threat to democracy, Bandi Sanjay reiterated that only a CBI-level investigation would bring out the truth and ensure that those involved are held accountable.

He also accused the previous administration of misusing state machinery to target political opponents, particularly BRS leaders and their supporters.